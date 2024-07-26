Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Will Call Plays For Browns This Season

When offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt left for New England this offseason, the Browns chose to hire former Buffalo Bills offensive coach Ken Dorsey as Van Pelt’s replacement.

With Dorsey joining Cleveland’s staff, the question as to who would call plays – the offensive coordinator or head coach Kevin Stefanski – immediately became one of the biggest questions surrounding the coaching change.

Stefanski has called the offensive plays for each of his first four seasons with the Browns, and he chose to address that question on Thursday at the start of his first press conference following the team’s initial training camp practice.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared a video on Twitter of Stefanski’s announcement that he will call the plays again this season.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski announces that he will again call plays. pic.twitter.com/eGCaGGiBz5 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2024

Before making the final decision, Stefanski said that he “took a lot of information in” from multiple sources to make an informed decision.

Stefanski noted that other organizations may employ different strategies for who ultimately owns the play-calling duties, but he felt confident that he and Dorsey would make this system work.

In a separate video Greetham shared on Twitter, the head coach expressed the confidence he has in the offensive coaches, but he cited having multiple coaches in their first year on the Cleveland staff as one reason he wanted to continue calling plays this season.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on why he ultimately will call plays for the 5th straight season. pic.twitter.com/1CY0VfNEuh — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2024

Stefanski came to Cleveland after spending a decade on the Minnesota Vikings staff where he served in multiple positions, including one season as the offensive coordinator.

The Browns continue their training camp on Friday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

NEXT:

Amari Cooper Makes Clear Where He Wants To Play Next Season