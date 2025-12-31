Kevin Stefanski Reveals Harold Fannin Jr.’s Status For Sunday

The 4-12 Cleveland Browns are riding high off yet another win at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland toppled the Steelers 13-6 in Week 17 thanks to a stifling performance by the defense, and we’ll see if the momentum can carry over to the regular season finale at the Cincinnati Bengals.

As exciting as the win was, the offense left plenty of meat on the bone as Shedeur Sanders threw two more picks, and the running game was unable to get cooking. To throw salt in the wound, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. hurt his groin while catching the lone touchdown in the Steelers game and exited the game early.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared a tidbit from head coach Kevin Stefanski himself, saying that the door is still open for Fannin to play.

“Kevin Stefanski’s not ruling out Fannin after he aggravated his groin injury. Also said David Njoku should be back in the building tomorrow,” Oyefusi said.

Oyefusi shared that Fannin didn’t practice on New Year’s Eve, as well as Carson Schwesinger, David Njoku, Kingsley Eguakun, and Teven Jenkins, who all missed practice due to varying injuries as well. There is no need for any of them to push it with the season’s fate already decided, but it is always nice to end the season on a high note.

Fannin and Schwesinger are pivotal young pieces of this team that the team will absolutely need to be healthy next year, so this coaching staff will have to proceed with caution when deciding whether or not they play on Sunday.

It won’t be ideal for Sanders, who has shown week after week that Fannin is his most reliable and trusted target, so potentially being without him on Sunday will force him to develop more chemistry with some of his other targets.

Keep an eye out on this situation as the week unfolds. Fannin will likely need to log at least a limited practice by Friday to be ready by Sunday.

