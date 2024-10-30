Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Facing Justin Herbert

The Cleveland Browns looked like a new team on Sunday with Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback and leading his squad to an inspiring 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and will now look to put together a little winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski knows his defense will have its hands full dealing with quarterback Justin Herbert, and he recently opened up about what it’s like to go up against the star QB.

923 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter shared a quote from Stefanski on facing Herbert this Sunday, and he described Herbert as “one of the best arms in football…he’s very, very good.”

This is not an outrageous or declarative claim at all, as Stefanski is just stating the obvious, and most people would likely agree with him.

The 4-3 Chargers have taken a more old-school approach this season now that Jim Harbaugh is the head coach and has instituted a new philosophy that prioritizes defense and running the ball, just like he did at Michigan.

Herbert has been efficient this season in the new offense and has still put up strong numbers even though he isn’t airing it out like he has in the past, and he has eight touchdowns and just one interception so far.

The passing attack has started to pick it up over the past few weeks, as Herbert threw for fewer than 200 yards in each of his first four games, but has averaged 288 passing yards per game over the last three as Harbaugh has decided to open things up a bit more.

Herbert Vs. Jameis should be a fun battle and fans are in for a treat.

