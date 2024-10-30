Browns Announce 4 Players Will Miss Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the least-healthy teams over the past two seasons, experiencing numerous injuries that have shelved players for multiple weeks per incident.

On Sunday, the Browns had only two players who experienced concerning injuries with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Denzel Ward both leaving the contest.

Neither Owusu-Koramoah nor Ward will participate in Wednesday’s practice, joining two other players who are unavailable to practice today.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the list on X as guard Joel Bitonio and linebacker Jordan Hicks will join the previously mentioned players in sitting out their team’s practice session today.

“The following players are not expected to practice today due to injury: G Joel Bitonio (foot), LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck), CB Denzel Ward (concussion),” Cabot wrote.

The injury status for Bitonio is a new issue as he’s played in every offensive snap for the Browns this season, the only lineman to have done so.

Hicks has missed multiple games this season, suffering an injury during the Las Vegas Raiders game last month that shelved him for two games.

He returned for the Browns’ home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording five tackles before he sat out again during the Ravens’ contest this last week.

The Browns have already ruled out Owusu-Koramoah for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, ensuring his health with a bye week up next for the NFL franchise.

Ward was diagnosed as a day-to-day decision for the Browns as he’ll enter the concussion protocol for the sixth time in his professional career.

