Jack Conklin Reveals His Thoughts About Potential Joel Bitonio Retirement Decision

Cleveland wrapped up its 2024 NFL regular season with a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The Browns finished the season with a 3-14 record, their worst performance yet under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

With the season over, Cleveland will begin the process of preparing for the 2025 campaign, one that could involve several players leaving the roster.

One player who could be on his way out is veteran offensive guard Joel Bitonio.

Cleveland isn’t considering moving on from the six-time Pro Bowler; instead, it’s Bitonio who plans to make his retirement decision over the next few weeks.

Fellow offensive lineman Jack Conklin believes that Bitonio will return in 2025.

During Sunday player interviews, Conklin revealed his thoughts on Bitonio’s pending decision and suggested the duo would be together again next season.

“I’m not worried about Joel. I think he’ll go home for a month, think about it, and then be ready to get back here. We’ll see what happens,” Conklin said.

#Browns Jack Conklin doesn’t think he’ll have to twist Joel Bitonio’s arm to come back: pic.twitter.com/8TgWJkwons — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 5, 2025

Cleveland will enjoy a top-three draft pick in April, giving the Browns a chance to replace Bitonio with a potential franchise player should the guard call it quits.

Bitonio had made six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances before being excluded from the 2025 roster this season.

The offensive guard started all 17 games this season, becoming the offensive lineman to do so in 2024.

Conklin entered 2024 recovering from MCL and ACL injuries, keeping him from suiting up for the first five weeks of the season.

The offensive tackle made all 12 starts from Week 6 forward, helping the Browns to stabilize their line for the remainder of the season.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Hints At Hiring New Position Coach This Offseason