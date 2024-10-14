Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s Performance

Deshaun Watson’s struggles continued in the Browns’ Week 6 matchup against the Eagles, intensifying the debate about his role as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

Watson’s performance was lackluster, managing only 168 passing yards with no touchdowns on 16 completions from 23 attempts.

However, in the aftermath of Cleveland’s 20-16 loss, head coach Kevin Stefanski remained measured in his assessment of Watson’s play.

As reported by 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski commented, “I thought there were some good moments. We need to protect. We need to keep him clean when we can. We had some opportunities. Gotta find a way to be more explosive.”

Well, Watson’s statistics this season have been underwhelming. He has yet to surpass 200 yards in a single game, with much of the Browns’ passing yardage coming from yards after catch.

His season totals stand at 1,020 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, resulting in a quarterback rating of 22.3.

While benching Watson might seem like a viable option to some, such a move would be tantamount to the Browns admitting to one of the most significant missteps in NFL history.

The organization invested heavily in Watson, trading away substantial draft capital, including three first-round picks, to secure his services in 2022.

Still, Watson’s timing with receivers appears off, resulting in missed opportunities. He’s holding onto the ball longer than necessary, even when the pocket is clean, and struggling with routine throws.

Despite these challenges, Coach Stefanski remains optimistic. He believes that improved protection for Watson will lead to more explosive plays.

As the Browns prepare for Week 7, Watson retains his starting position, with the team hoping for a turnaround in his performance.

