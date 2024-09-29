Browns Nation

Sunday, September 29, 2024
Insider Reveals How Many Browns Fans Attend Raiders Game

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

All offseason long, the Browns’ organization promoted their first-ever trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Allegiant Stadium as an opportunity for the fanbase to have a fun trip to a new locale.

The fans have responded in a big way.

Several videos on social media have shown how many fans have traveled to the game from Cleveland and all other parts of the world to take in this first-ever contest inside the Las Vegas stadium.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed how large of a gathering the Browns have amassed at a road contest more than 2,000 miles away from Cleveland, sharing the picture on X.

“Lots of orange in the seats here at Allegiant 20 minutes before kickoff of Browns, Raiders,” Cabot captioned her picture.

Cabot wasn’t the only analyst sharing how pro-Cleveland the crowd was on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Analyst Ashley Bastock revealed how the crowd reacted when the score of the Pittsburgh-Indianapolis game was displayed on the scoreboard, revealing that the Steelers fell to the Colts.

“Larger cheer from this very brown-and-orange-wearing crowd when they just showed the Steelers-Colts score on the big screen,” Bastock wrote on X.

She later replied to her post to share how the fans reacted when Las Vegas’ public announcer commented about the Browns losing the Week 4 contest against the Raiders.

“And now heavy boos for the in-arena hosts when they made a comment about the Raiders ‘handing Cleveland a loss,'” Bastock said.

Cleveland is in the middle of a three-game road trip as the Browns will play at Washington and Philadelphia over the next two Sundays.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation