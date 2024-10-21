Kevin Stefanski Reveals If Browns Will Add QB This Season

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that quarterback Deshaun Watson has played his final snap of 2024 as the player suffered a torn Achilles muscle in his right leg during the second quarter of Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Currently, Cleveland has two quarterbacks on its roster with veteran Jameis Winston and second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the team’s two options.

In Monday’s press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the Browns would add another quarterback to its roster this season.

Insider Tony Grossi shared Stefanski’s response on X, confirming Cleveland will look to add another player at this position for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“Browns will add another QB, Stefanski said, ‘but not sure where that goes as yet,'” Grossi wrote on X, quoting Stefanski’s response from the press conference.

Grossi already speculated that the Browns may have an interest in one former quarterback rejoining the team for the remainder of this season.

On X, Grossi noted that P.J. Walker – a quarterback on the roster in 2023 – is on the team’s short list of players who could be added this season.

In Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, Thompson-Robinson was the second-string quarterback behind Watson, earning his first playing time this season in the Week 7 contest.

Thompson-Robinson completed 11 of his 24 passes for 82 yards without a score.

The young quarterback threw two interceptions and fumbled once in the contest before he also left with an injury to his finger.

Winston came in to close out the contest, completing five of his 11 passes for 67 yards and touchdowns against the Bengals.

