Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Cedric Tillman

After Jameis Winston just threw for 497 yards on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, with 235 of them going to Jerry Jeudy, it was easy to forget that wide receiver Cedric Tillman wasn’t out there to help the offense.

Along with Jeudy, Tillman has been the biggest beneficiary of the team trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and turning to Jameis Winston at quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury, and head coach Kevin Stefanski recently shared an update on Tillman’s recovery from his concussion suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Senior Browns Analyst Fred Greetham shared that Stefanski said Tillman “has a chance” to play against the Steelers this week after missing Monday’s Broncos game despite not practicing on Wednesday.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said that WR Cedric Tillman 'has a chance' to play after missing last week with a concussion. https://t.co/B2OYP5jWdH — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 4, 2024

Other Browns who didn’t practice Wednesday included Sam Kamara, Juan Thornhill, Jamari Thrash, and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Tillman received 40 targets over the course of four games prior to his concussion against the Steelers, scoring the first three touchdowns of his career in the process.

Winston has elevated Tillman since taking over at QB and he can’t come back soon enough as the team will be spending the rest of the season figuring out which players could serve as long-term solutions for the future.

At 3-9, the playoffs are long gone, but there are still five games left to build momentum heading into the offseason and establish building blocks for 2025.

Tillman could be a big part of that plan if he can come back and continue producing like he was before the concussion.

