Analyst Has Strong Belief About Jameis Winston’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns will have numerous offseason personnel decisions to make as the team.

Cleveland’s two wins under quarterback Jameis Winston created a conundrum for the Browns as the franchise isn’t quite out of the playoff picture yet, but future wins will stunt the team’s opportunity for a higher draft pick next year.

With Deshaun Watson’s status still a mystery for the 2025 season, what the Browns could do at the quarterback position next year makes the franchise one of the league’s most interesting teams to watch heading into the offseason.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared his beliefs in an ESPN article about where Winston – who has expressed interest in returning to Cleveland next year – will play in the 2025 regular season.

“The more starts Winston makes with the Browns, the more he makes the case for – and against – bringing him back. He ranks No. 1 in the league in passing yards per game (336) since taking over in Week 8 but has also thrown the most interceptions (seven) in that span. Winston still has been an upgrade over Watson, who posted the lowest QBR in the NFL (22.6) before rupturing his Achilles in Week 7,” Oyefusi wrote.

Cleveland’s options for the quarterback spot are limited as Watson’s contract will consume at least $72 million in cap space heading into the 2025 season, a figure that could amount to as much as 26 percent of the salary cap.

The Browns would be more inclined to keep Winston – a 30-year-old player – than the team was former quarterback Joe Flacco should the Browns not draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft, Oyefusi added.

