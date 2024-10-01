Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, September 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Updates On 3 Browns Players

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Updates On 3 Browns Players

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns received a glimmer of hope as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the team is opening the practice window for star running back Nick Chubb.

This development signals a potential return from his knee injury in the coming weeks.

Chubb’s absence during the first four games, while on the physically unable to perform list, has coincided with the Browns’ offensive struggles and a disappointing 1-3 start.

His return could provide a much-needed boost to the team’s performance.

Stefanski also shared updates on other key players. Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has cleared concussion protocol, while Jordan Hicks and Ethan Pocic are listed as day-to-day.

These positive updates offer some relief to a team grappling with various challenges.

However, the Browns face an uphill battle as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Their recent 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders exposed persistent issues that could impact their upcoming game.

The Commanders, boasting a 3-1 record, present a formidable challenge, particularly with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ impressive performances.

Daniels has been setting records for completion percentage and demonstrating versatility in both passing and rushing.

His dynamic play has been a key factor in the Commanders’ strong start to the season.

The Browns’ current form and injury concerns place them at a disadvantage heading into this matchup.

However, the potential return of Chubb and the positive updates on other players could inject a new sense of optimism into the locker room.

As they prepare to face the high-flying Commanders, the Browns will need to regroup, address their ongoing issues, and harness any positivity they can muster to turn their season around.

NEXT:  Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About His Conditioning
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About His Conditioning

3 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Is Expected To Start Practicing On Wednesday

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Analyst Names 4 Browns Who He Believes Are Trade Candidates

7 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PFF Gives Deshaun Watson Highest Grade From Week 4

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Report: Browns Never Offered Joe Flacco A Contract

9 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Reveals Why Amari Cooper Is A Likely Trade Candidate

11 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Adam Schefter attends the annual Charity Day hosted by GFI Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023 in New York City.

Adam Schefter Says Chiefs Could Pursue Browns WR

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Takes Responsibility For Mistake That Potentially Cost Browns A Touchdown

13 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson's Performance

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Where Browns' 'Focus' Will Be After Raiders' Loss

15 hours ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Dan Orlovsky looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Statement About Browns After Week 4

16 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jameis Winston Explains His Role In Mid-Game Dispute

16 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16 at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Answer About Penalty That Wiped Away Browns' Score

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball as Cor'Dale Flott #28 of the New York Giants attempts a tackle during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore's Father Calls Out Browns' Play-Calling In Raiders' Loss

1 day ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals 1 Browns Player Being Evaluated For Concussion

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Punting To End First Half

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.

Insider Reveals How Many Browns Fans Attend Raiders Game

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

New Video Shows Jameis Winston Sharing Enthusiasm With Browns' Fans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

7 Browns Players Listed As Inactive For Raiders Game

1 day ago

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Player Wears Kyrie Irving High School Jersey To Raiders Game

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Las Vegas Raiders fans Pablo "Toozak" Navarro (L) and Antonio "Creeper" Vasquez pose before a game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Analyst Calls Raiders' Game 'Must-Win' Game For Browns

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals Keys To Browns Win Against Raiders

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Make Season Debut

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Fans React To Sunday's Nick Chubb News

1 day ago

Browns Nation