Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He Increased Nick Chubb’s Workload On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns delivered a memorable performance on a snow-covered Thursday night at Huntington Bank Field, clinching a 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nick Chubb emerged as the hero, powering through for a two-yard touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining to snap Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to increase Chubb’s workload in Week 12 proved instrumental.

“We knew this was a hard yards type of game. This was not for the faint of heart and Nick is a guy that can run between the tackles and push the pile,” Stefanski explained to News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

While acknowledging Jerome Ford’s solid contributions, Stefanski emphasized how the game’s nature demanded Chubb’s punishing running style.

The matchup carried extra significance for Chubb, marking his first encounter with Pittsburgh since suffering a season-ending left knee injury there last season.

His resilient performance against the AFC North-leading Steelers (8-3) showcased both his physical and mental toughness.

The game’s dramatic finish unfolded after the Browns (3-8) watched their 12-point fourth-quarter lead dissolve into a 19-18 deficit.

Fortune favored Cleveland when Steelers punter Corliss Waitman’s 15-yard mishap provided a crucial opportunity with 3:29 remaining.

Despite snow obscuring the yard lines, Jameis Winston connected with Jerry Jeudy on a critical third down, advancing the Browns to Pittsburgh’s 9-yard line.

Two plays later, Chubb burst into the end zone, seizing the lead.

Pittsburgh’s final chance came down to a desperate Hail Mary attempt by Russell Wilson, but Grant Delpit’s deflection in the end zone sealed the victory.

The snow-covered Huntington Bank Field erupted as Browns fans celebrated their team’s hard-fought win over their division rivals.

