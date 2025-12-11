Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He's Impressed With Ben Johnson

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Ben Johnson

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Ben Johnson
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

 

The Chicago Bears have been one of the biggest stories of the NFL season. While some argue that they’re 9-4 record is fluky, the fact of the matter is that they’re an up-and-coming and much-improved football team.

Head coach Ben Johnson has plenty to do with that. He’s turned their struggling offense around overnight, and even though Caleb Williams still needs to work on his accuracy and timing, he’s trending in the right direction.

With that in mind, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts on his younger colleague.

While he acknowledged that he doesn’t know him all that well, he’s a big fan of his scheme:

“Ben’s done a great job. I don’t know Ben well, but I’ve known him for a bit here. He worked for Darrell Bevell when he was a young QC in Detroit. So, we have, we can share Bev stories – that’s a tough way to be raised in this business. But always admired the scheme in which they play. I think that he does a great job of marrying the run and the pass, and I think he’s utilizing the personnel really well there in Chicago,” Stefanski said.

Johnson was one of the most sought-after head coaches in this hiring cycle, and rightfully so. He was the architect behind the Detroit Lions’ explosive offense, and after watching Dan Campbell take play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton, his importance to their success was even more evident.

Stefanski is a fellow offensive-minded coach, so he can certainly appreciate that type of work. Of course, they have different styles, and that will be quite evident in their matchup.

The Bears and Browns will collide in the freezing cold on Sunday. Both teams will most likely turn to the running game at Soldier Field, and it will be interesting to watch two different schemes trying to do the same.

The Bears are a team on the rise, and the Browns will have their work cut out for them.

Then again, that will also give Shedeur Sanders a prime opportunity to prove that he’s the right guy for the job.

Browns Nation