Myles Garrett Earns Browns’ Highest PFF Grade In Week 6

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, one that has soured the taste of the 2024 NFL campaign for most fans.

In spite of the team’s 1-5 record, several players are still having a good year.

PFF grades players after every game, and the Browns have enjoyed some of the top individual grades despite the team’s results.

After the Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, PFF recognized five players as the highest-grade Browns, including four defensive players among that list.

The X account PFF CLE Browns shared the list, naming Myles Garrett as the top-ranked player after the team’s 20-16 loss on Sunday.

The highest-graded Browns in Week 6 vs the Eagles: 🥇 Myles Garrett – 86.4

🥈 David Njoku – 79.0

🥉 Rodney McLeod – 77.8

🏅 Mohamoud Diabate – 77.7

🏅 Devin Bush – 75.9 pic.twitter.com/vpIdJD4rMS — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 14, 2024

Garrett – who earned an 86.4 grade by PFF – finished the afternoon with four tackles and a blocked kick in the second quarter that allowed Rodney McLeod to scoop up the loose ball and score just before halftime.

The defensive end recorded his third blocked kick of his career on Sunday, keeping the Browns in the game after Philadelphia jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

McLeod joined Garrett on this list, recording a 77.8 grade on the afternoon for a third-place finish according to PFF.

The safety was tied for the team lead with eight tackles while he also recorded his second defensive touchdown of the season.

Sandwiched in between McLeod and Garrett was tight end David Njoku, the only offensive player recognized on the list.

Njoku earned a 79.0 grade from PFF as he caught five of his seven targets for 31 yards in his first extended action since injuring his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Devin Bush recorded seven and six tackles, respectively, to round out the top five highest scores from the Eagles’ loss.

