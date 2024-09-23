Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why Jack Conklin Was Unavailable For Giants Game

The Cleveland Browns entered the third week of the NFL season with 16 players on their injury report list, the second most players on any team’s report for this week.

Cleveland could surpass the Seattle Seahawks – the team with 20 players on their injury report – after their 21-15 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

As many as six players were treated for injuries during the game, and several offensive linemen – including guard Wyatt Teller and tackle James Hudson – left the game due to injuries.

With so many players unavailable, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked a follow-up question about why offensive tackle Jack Conklin was also unavailable after the team’s loss.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that Conklin was sidelined due to a hamstring injury and gave Stefanski’s response as to how long the veteran tackle could be sidelined.

“Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Jack Conklin’s hamstring injury is something he doesn’t think will sideline him multiple weeks but kept him out Sunday,” Oyefusi wrote.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Jack Conklin’s hamstring injury is something he doesn’t think will sideline him multiple weeks but kept him out Sunday. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 22, 2024

Conklin has not played a game since the first week of the 2023 NFL season, a game in which he was injured last season and required multiple surgeries last year to correct.

The 6-foot-6 guard suffered the hamstring injury apparently during Friday’s practice, which is why the tackle was a last-minute scratch for the Browns.

Conklin has practiced for several weeks without returning to the field during a regular season contest as he returned to practice just before the end of the team’s training camp.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Statuses For Wyatt Teller, James Hudson