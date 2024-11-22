Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why Jameis Winston Has Found Success With Browns

The 2024 season may have turned into a failure for the Cleveland Browns, but they and their fans had reason to celebrate on Thursday when the team scored a stirring upset win over the hated Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.

Quarterback Jameis Winston, in his fourth game replacing the injured Deshaun Watson, didn’t have a dazzling night, but he completed 18 of 27 pass attempts and scored a rushing touchdown that gave Cleveland a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Winston has been successful thus far with the Browns because the QB is authentically himself and brings great energy to his daily activities.

It seems like just yesterday when Cleveland seemed to be stuck between a rock and a hard place with Watson, who continued to play terribly and didn’t at all resemble the rising star he had been with the Houston Texans not too long ago.

In Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson tore his Achilles, ending his season, which meant it was time for Winston to take over under center.

Winston was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, and despite showing promise early in his career, things went south for him after he led the NFL with 30 interceptions in the 2019 season.

His success with the Browns is almost reminiscent of what happened last season, when Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury before Joe Flacco of all people came in and led them on a winning streak and an unexpected playoff berth.

