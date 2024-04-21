Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 21, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Teases Legendary QB As Browns’ ‘Plan B’

Insider Teases Legendary QB As Browns’ ‘Plan B’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Last season, the Cleveland Browns signed 38-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco in November after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery.

Flacco returned to the NFL for five regular-season games, throwing 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns to finish with a 4-1 record and earn the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

While Watson is rehabbing his shoulder and is expected to return to the field for the 2024 season, Cleveland signed veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley during free agency as backups should Watson not be able to play.

Mary Kay Cabot recently suggested another option should Watson be lost for the season and neither Winston nor Huntley capably fill that role.

On the “Orange And Brown Talk” podcast this week, Cabot suggested a legendary quarterback as an alternative for Cleveland if faced with another situation like last year.

“I have the plan B, Dan: Tom Brady,” Cabot said to co-host Dan Labbe.

Labbe acknowledged Brady recently left open the possibility to a return this season.

“We know that he is ageless, and he is somehow reversing the aging process,” Cabot jokingly said.

Cabot added that Brady would be a plug-and-play option for the Browns, specifically pointing out the talent offensively surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback.

“He would certainly be on my list,” Cabot added.

Labbe reminded listeners that the Browns hired Mike Vrabel as a consultant, noting that Vrabel and Brady were teammates in New England.

“Maybe they have an in,” Labbe said of Vrabel and his connection to Brady.

NEXT:  Jameis Winston's Fishing Boat Video Is Going Viral
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston's Fishing Boat Video Is Going Viral

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Insider Sends A Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

20 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names Two OL Prospects Browns Could Target

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Putting In Offseason Work With New Receivers

1 day ago

cleveland browns draft

NFL Draft Analyst Identifies 3 Safeties Browns Should Draft

1 day ago

browns locker room with helmets

Will The Browns Add A Third Alternate Helmet in 2025?

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Highlights Elite Honor For Browns Legend

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Insider Shares Bold Jerome Ford Prediction For 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Insider Predicts Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Future With Browns

2 days ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Analyst Reveals Mike Vrabel Has 'Larger Role' With Browns

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Trade During NFL Draft

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

New Details Emerge About Nick Chubb's Reworked Contract

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Former DB Warns Browns About Losing Greg Newsome

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Andrew Berry Hints At Browns' Decision With Second-Round Pick

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Reveals Expectations For Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Executive Shares Update On Future Stadium Plans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

3 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

NFL Names Notable Former Browns Player To Announce Draft Pick

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Former Browns Retire With The Team

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Latest Update On Injured Backup QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals How Offense Will 'Evolve' This Season

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reveals How Long He Was Playing Hurt

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names Potential 'Breakout' Players For Browns In 2024

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Top TE Prospect Recently Met With Browns

5 days ago

Browns Nation