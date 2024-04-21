Insider Teases Legendary QB As Browns’ ‘Plan B’

Last season, the Cleveland Browns signed 38-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco in November after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery.

Flacco returned to the NFL for five regular-season games, throwing 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns to finish with a 4-1 record and earn the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

While Watson is rehabbing his shoulder and is expected to return to the field for the 2024 season, Cleveland signed veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley during free agency as backups should Watson not be able to play.

Mary Kay Cabot recently suggested another option should Watson be lost for the season and neither Winston nor Huntley capably fill that role.

On the “Orange And Brown Talk” podcast this week, Cabot suggested a legendary quarterback as an alternative for Cleveland if faced with another situation like last year.

“I have the plan B, Dan: Tom Brady,” Cabot said to co-host Dan Labbe.

Labbe acknowledged Brady recently left open the possibility to a return this season.

“We know that he is ageless, and he is somehow reversing the aging process,” Cabot jokingly said.

Cabot added that Brady would be a plug-and-play option for the Browns, specifically pointing out the talent offensively surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback.

“He would certainly be on my list,” Cabot added.

Labbe reminded listeners that the Browns hired Mike Vrabel as a consultant, noting that Vrabel and Brady were teammates in New England.

“Maybe they have an in,” Labbe said of Vrabel and his connection to Brady.

