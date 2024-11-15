Kevin Stefanski Says 1 Browns Player Is In ‘A Class All By Himself’

With the Browns currently owning a 2-7 record, trade rumors before the NFL deadline suggested that Cleveland was willing to part ways with defensive end Myles Garrett for the right price.

Multiple reports shot those rumors down as analysts suggested Garrett – the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year – was never a part of any serious discussions about being traded this year.

For good reason, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski said during his press conference on Friday that he believes Myles Garrett is one of a kind (via X).

“I think with Myles being an elite rusher, he’s in a class I would say all by himself,” Stefanski said, adding, “Teams plan their whole game plan around him, and when he makes those plays, that’s the truly incredible part because you know that teams are going into this saying, ‘we can’t let him wreck this game.'”

.@Flash_Garrett is in a class of his own pic.twitter.com/vYHJYYeZ9J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2024

Stefanski added that Garrett – who began the year with foot issues – has been getting healthier as the season has progressed, helping him to pick up his momentum.

That’s been evidenced by his play.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, Garrett recorded three sacks and five total tackles in the loss, snapping a four-game streak without a sack.

For the year, Garrett has 23 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections for the Browns.

The defensive end also recorded a blocked field goal earlier this season against the Philadelphia Eagles, helping set up the team’s second defensive touchdown in 2024 with his third blocked kick as a professional.

NEXT:

Browns Assistant Shares His Thoughts On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah