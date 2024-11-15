Browns Assistant Shares His Thoughts On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns had a scare against the Baltimore Ravens when linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field after being on the wrong end of a hit against running back Derrick Henry last month.

Owusu-Koramoah’s neck injury was severe enough that the Browns placed the linebacker on the Injured Reserve (IR) list before the team’s last contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning he will be away from the field for at least four weeks.

The linebacker’s absence is creating a huge void for the Browns to fill, and his teammates and coaches have been revealing their thoughts out Owusu-Koramoah recently.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared linebacker coach Jason Tarver’s thoughts on the Pro Bowl linebacker as he sent a special message to the injured linebacker.

“LB Jason Tarver on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (IR, neck): “He’s good. We miss him. We love him,” Cabot wrote on X.

Owusu-Koramoah was well on his way to posting a repeat Pro Bowl-worthy season this year.

Through eight games, the linebacker has recorded 61 tackles, three sacks, and three pass deflections for the Browns.

Owusu-Koramoah also intercepted a pass earlier this season, the only Browns player to have done so through the first nine games.

Cleveland has turned to multiple backups this season with Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks – another key starter missing multiple games this year – unable to perform.

Former first-round pick Devin Bush has posted 38 total tackles in nine appearances this year while Mohamoud Diabate has recorded 26 tackles in five games this year.

