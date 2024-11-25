Kevin Stefanski Says 2 Browns Players Are In Concussion Protocol

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed a little more rest than usual this week, the benefit of playing a Thursday night contest in Week 12 before playing in the Monday Night Football game the following week.

Several days of rest could be what the doctor ordered for players looking to heal their injuries for the Browns.

Two of those players could possibly return to action on Monday against the Denver Broncos thanks to the extra rest.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared the news on Monday following head coach Kevin Stefanski’s press conference, noting two players remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“Browns WR Cedric Tillman and TE Geoff Swaim remain in the concussion protocol, HC Kevin Stefanski said,” Oyefusi wrote on X

Tillman has been a big piece of the improved passing game this season.

After the Browns traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo, Cleveland turned to Tillman to help ignite Cleveland’s offense.

Tillman has responded thanks to the additional playing time, catching 26 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns since Cooper’s trade earlier this season.

It’s an encouraging sign for the third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Browns have used his playing time to give him an extended look at the position.

Swaim is a veteran reserve tight end Cleveland signed this year, and the 31-year-old veteran has started two of the eight contests he’s played for the Browns in 2024.

In his limited capacity, Swaim has just one catch for seven yards for the Browns.

