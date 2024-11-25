Insider Notes A Concern About Browns Against Broncos

The Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos have a long history despite playing in two separate divisions.

Much of that has been dominated by the AFC West opponent as Denver has won 25 of the 32 matchups, including all three in the postseason.

Cleveland’s struggles against opponents in the western portion of the country aren’t secluded to the Broncos, however.

Browns insider Tony Grossi noted a concerning trend for Cleveland under head coach Kevin Stefanski, a foreboding one for the AFC North franchise heading into their Monday Night Football contest against Denver for Week 13.

Grossi shared that the Browns are 3-8 in games west of the Mississippi River under Stefanski in his tenure.

Browns play in Denver MNF. Under Kevin Stefanski, they are 3-8 in games west of the Mississippi River. Includes post-season games in KC and Houston. Their wins are two in Houston and one in Dallas. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 25, 2024

Grossi added that two of the three wins came against Houston and the third was over Dallas.

Cleveland is 1-1 under Stefanski against Denver with each team winning the contest on their home turf thus far.

This is the Browns’ second trip out west this season after the team played – and lost – to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year.

The Raiders are 2-9, and their last win came against Cleveland earlier this year; since then, Las Vegas has lost seven straight games.

Cleveland is now 2-2 on the year with quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

The 30-year-old veteran took over for starter Deshaun Watson after his Achilles ruptured against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season.

Denver’s defense has been stout lately, averaging just under 14 points surrendered per game in their last three outings.

The Broncos are 7-5 despite having a first-year starting quarterback in Bo Nix leading the way.

