Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Russell Wilson Blames Browns Player For George Pickens’ Actions On Hail Mary Attempt

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after losing to the Cleveland Browns in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The final play of the Browns’ contest against the Steelers has turned into a controversy surrounding Pittsburgh’s wide receiver George Pickens and Cleveland’s defensive back Greg Newsome.

As Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson launched a final pass toward the endzone, video shows Pickens dragging Newsome out of the back of the endzone as the two began a brief fight.

While the video shows Pickens as the aggressor, that’s not the version his coach or teammate believes to be accurate.

Take his quarterback’s comments from Wednesday’s press conference as an example.

Wilson blamed the Browns’ defender for the incident that occurred during the game’s final play.

“George is always trying to make a play, obviously. … He was trying to get to the spot where I threw it to, and he got carried out the end zone on that, unfortunately,” Wilson said.

Wilson went on to further praise his wide receiver, telling reporters that his teammates “have so much belief in George” and that Pickens is “one of the world’s best at what he does.”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed earlier this week that the NFL was reviewing the play, opening up the possibility that Pickens could be fined or suspended for his role in the fight.

Browns Nation