Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message About Possible QB Change

The Cleveland Browns are quickly seeing their 2024 NFL season slip away from them as they dropped their Week 5 matchup to the Washington Commanders.

The Browns lost to the Commanders 34-13 in what was largely an embarrassing effort from everyone involved.

Defensively, Cleveland was solid in the first quarter as they were able to pick off Jayden Daniels in the red zone and slow down the Washington run game.

However, a few explosive plays from the Commanders were enough to tile the game in their favor and the Browns couldn’t muster up any sort of response.

Deshaun Watson had another pitiful performance, throwing for 125 yards and one touchdown but taking seven sacks that resulted in 33 lost yards.

Although Watson turned in a dud of a performance, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team won’t be benching him via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re not changing quarterbacks,'” Cabot reported.

Watson was under duress for most of the afternoon, but there were several times when he simply held onto the football too long or scrambled unnecessarily out of pressure.

It’s clear that Watson has the jitters in the pocket, but even when he does have time to throw he is simply missing receivers who are open down the field.

Stefanski may be taking responsibility to shield Watson from any criticism, but it’s clear at this point that the Browns need to do something drastic to get back on track.

Watson has another start lined up for Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but another poor outing could finally force Stefanski’s hand.

