Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Deshaun Watson On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ woeful 2024 NFL season continues as they suffered a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders that dropped them to 1-4.

The Browns put up a pitiful performance against the upstart Commanders team, failing to get much going offensively while the defense was completely gassed after having to fight through so many long drives.

Deshaun Watson looked horrible against a porous Washington defense, finding himself scrambling on numerous dropbacks and missing receivers all over the field.

Watson threw the football 28 times, completing only 15 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown which came in garbage time.

At this juncture of the season, most teams would have to start considering benching their starting quarterback if they’ve been playing as poorly as Watson has so far.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to make that sort of decision, analysts had no problem going in on the former Pro Bowler.

GET DESHAUN WATSON OFF THIS TEAM. THE EXPERIMENT IS OVER — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) October 6, 2024

I'm confident I can name 100 active NFL quarterbacks, XFL quarterbacks, college quarterbacks, and retired quarterbacks who would be better at quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns than Deshaun Watson is right now — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 6, 2024

The Browns are closer to the No. 1 overall draft pick than they are the playoffs. The Deshaun Watson trade is the worst in NFL history. It’s set the organization back years. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) October 6, 2024

The Browns have to bench Deshaun Watson. This is painful to watch. He’s finished as a starting NFL quarterback. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 6, 2024

By the comments, it’s clear that there’s no more faith or belief in Watson as a starting quarterback in the NFL, and Stefanski has to start seriously considering going to Jameis Winston if the team hopes to salvage its season.

Benching Watson while he still has so much guaranteed money left on his deal might not feel great, but the team has to consider all options at this point.

If the Browns continue to roll out Watson, it could lose the locker room if it isn’t lost already.

Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles could be a make-or-break sort of game for a floundering Cleveland team.

