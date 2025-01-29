Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message To Critics About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded coach who’s known for his play-calling.

However, their offense was among the league’s worst last season.

Of course, plenty of that was related to Deshaun Watson’s subpar play and the team’s less-than-impressive quarterbacks room.

Then again, it also ended up costing Ken Dorsey his job after just one season.

Now, Tommy Rees will work closely with Kevin Stefanski to get back to what worked for the team in the past.

When asked about that, Stefanski admitted that while things didn’t go well last season, they still believe in their system (via SiriusXM NFL Radio).

“We believe in our system,” Stefanski said.

"We believe in our system."@Browns HC Kevin Stefanski discussed the Cleveland quarterback situation and new OC Tommy Rees.

Stefanski stated that the system will adapt to the players, and while that obviously has a lot to do with quarterback play, they’ve already won in the past with different quarterbacks.

He said that they would evaluate and look into everything to get back on track.

The Browns made the playoffs in 2023 with Joe Flacco at the helm, so one could only assume that they would be even better with a fully healthy Deshaun Watson.

That definitely wasn’t the case, and Watson’s trade and contract both look like some of the worst of all-time.

Fortunately, the team appears ready to move on from him.

Then again, that will also leave no more room for excuses.

Stefanski will have more power and freedom to do whatever he wants with the offense, so things have to work this time, or he might not be there in 2026.

