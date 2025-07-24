Kevin Stefanski Sent Strong Message Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back this season.

They were one of the most disappointing teams in the league in 2024, and while the front office and coaching staff remain mostly the same, things can change with another subpar campaign.

That’s why Kevin Stefanski wants everybody to be uncomfortable, ready to roll, and tough, and he had a blunt and simple message for his team ahead of their first practice in training camp:

“Get used to practicing hard,” he said.

You have to train hard to play hard, and it looks like the Browns are ready to make a statement.

Not many people seem to like their chances of bouncing back this season, and they will have to use that to fuel their motivation week in and week out.

The Browns won just three games last season, but they have much more talent than the average three-win team.

A lot of that had to do with Deshaun Watson’s inexplicably bad play, and all the injuries to the offensive line didn’t do much to help their case, either.

It won’t be easy, and they will face a tough schedule, but this team needs to toughen up, and it’ll all start in training camp.

