Analyst Shares Intriguing Stat About Deshaun Watson’s Performance In 2024

After his performance against the Dallas Cowboys to open the season, some fans immediately called for quarterback Deshaun Watson to be replaced by backup Jameis Winston.

Watson quieted calls for his job after his Week 2 performance against Jacksonville as he completed over 64 percent of his passes without throwing an interception while leading his team to victory.

Now, after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, one analyst is sharing an intriguing stat that shows how futile Watson’s start to the season has been.

Analyst Chris Fedor shared on X that after Sunday’s performance against the New York Giants, Watson now ranks nearly dead-last in QBR this season.

“One stat will never tell the entire story and evaluating QB play can be tricky for a multitude of reasons,” Fedor wrote, adding, “But through three games there is just one QB with a worse QBR than Browns Deshaun Watson: Bryce Young.”

After the third game of the season, Watson owns a 23.3 QBR while Young has an 8.9 grade in this category.

For reference, the QBR statistic was designed by ESPN to show a quarterback’s efficiency and ability to help impact his team’s performance.

With these standards set, few quarterbacks have performed worse than Watson and Young.

Young – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – was benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton before Week 3’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders after his abysmal start to the season.

Watson remains the team’s starter because his receivers’ dropped passes – the Browns led the NFL with 10 total drops heading into Week 3 – have also contributed to the quarterback’s poor showing.

