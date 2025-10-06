Kevin Stefanski Shares Honest Take On Dillon Gabriel’s Debut

The Cleveland Browns returned from London with a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, falling short despite a promising debut from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel made his first NFL start and managed the offense effectively through most of the contest.

Carson Wentz led a decisive late drive that ended with Jordan Addison’s 12-yard touchdown catch with 25 seconds remaining, securing the victory for Minnesota.

Gabriel showed composure for a third-round rookie making his debut on an international stage.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Gabriel’s performance while noting areas for improvement.

“A lot of positives. Obviously, it can always be better, and certainly we, as an offense, have to be better and score more to help this football team. But for a young player in that environment, versus that defense, to take care of the ball and make the plays he made, I thought there were a lot of positives with plenty to clean up. That’s what he will do, and that’s the mentality he has,” Stefanski said.

He completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers and risky decisions.

The Oregon product gave Cleveland a 17-14 lead in the third quarter with a precise throw to tight end David Njoku.

Despite the lead, Cleveland couldn’t capitalize on key opportunities late in the game.

Stefanski acknowledged the rookie’s promise but emphasized the team must improve in closing games, a responsibility that falls on coaching rather than the young quarterback.

