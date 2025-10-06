Browns Defender Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

For years, Myles Garrett has been the Cleveland Browns’ defensive anchor.

Of course, this season has been no different, and the defense will continue to march to the beat of his drum for as long as he’s out there and healthy.

Nevertheless, fellow edge defender Alex Wright has also quietly been very good this season.

The young pass-rusher is coming together quite nicely.

As Jack Duffin pointed out on X, his pressure rate is up from 4.9 percent last season to 6.1 percent this season.

He also had a 12.5 pressure rate against the Minnesota Vikings, which, notably, was higher than Garrett’s.

Is it finally coming together for #Browns ED Alex Wright? 2024 Pressure Rate – 4.9% 2025 First 4 Games Pressure Rate – 6.1% Pressure Rate Today – 12.5% Been a much better 2025 for Wright especially the last three weeks, hopefully he can sustain this 🤞 — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) October 5, 2025

Through the first five games of the season, Wright has logged seven total tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

He showed a great nose for the ball in that forced turnover, punching the ball out of Jordan Mason’s hands to get a crucial stop.

The Browns have one of the best defensive lines in the game, and they feed off one another’s dominance.

While Garrett and Mason Graham get most of the credit – and rightfully so – Maliek Collins and Alex Wright continue to operate as the glue that keeps it all together.

Needless to say, they will have a secondary impact and won’t make as many headlines as his big-name teammates, but they’ve been incredibly impactful so far.

Now, they’ll look to keep the strong momentum going when they head back to American soil to square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie