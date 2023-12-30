Browns Nation

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

In what has become a heated back and forth between David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns and NFL Network Fantasy Football analyst Adam Rank, Rank took some time to respond to Njoku’s latest comments.

The comments in question, which Njoku made after the Browns clinched a playoff spot on Thursday, were in reference to the fact that Rank predicted that the Browns would go 6-11.

Rank made the prediction following substantial injuries to key Browns players, and many fans and analysts were right there with him, doubting that Cleveland would be able to bounce back.

Therefore, upon clinching a playoff birth, Njoku said, “When everyone got hurt, everyone doubted us and said we weren’t going to do whatever. There’s a guy, Adam Rank, that guy sucks … We hold our own fate.”

In response, Rank spoke for a minute on his show, “NFL Fantasy Live,” about how he’s happy for the Browns and doesn’t understand why Njoku is so angry with him (via Adam Rank on Twitter.)

To be fair, Rank was far from the only person to doubt the Browns following injuries to Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and others.

And, to his credit, Rank admitted that he was wrong about the Browns after they got their first win with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Rank would also go on to say that since the emergence of Flacco, he has been a staunch supporter and believer in the Browns and that he wishes them all the best in the playoffs.

However, if Njoku needs to use Rank’s comments as a chip on his shoulder, then more power to him!

Jalin Coblentz
Jalin Coblentz
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
