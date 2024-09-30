Kevin Stefanski Shares Where Browns’ ‘Focus’ Will Be After Raiders’ Loss

The Cleveland Browns entered their contest on Sunday as slight favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders, the third time this season the AFC North squad has been favored to win this season.

For the third time, Cleveland left the field with a loss, this one to a Raiders squad that was missing two of its biggest playmakers.

The Browns committed fewer penalties in this week’s game than in previous contests – just five for 38 yards – but allowed mental miscues and missed assignments to keep the team out of the end zone over the final 45 minutes of the game.

After the game, analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared head coach Kevin Stefanski’s thoughts on the contest and where his team will focus its efforts this week as it prepares for the Washington Commanders.

“So we’ll learn from it, and we really just got to focus on ourselves,” Stefanski said, adding, “Got to focus on us at this point and find ways to play winning football.”

Stefanski’s comments ring true as his team seemingly beat themselves as much as the Raiders earned the victory in Las Vegas.

With 16 players inactive due to injuries – including five starters on the offense – Cleveland looked lost incapable of moving the football after its two opening drives.

Emotions ran high during the game as quarterback Deshaun Watson pointed out broken coverages to an offensive line featuring four substitutes.

Dropped passes again plagued Watson’s performance, and his lone interception hit wide receiver Amari Cooper’s hands before falling into the waiting arms of a Las Vegas defender.

