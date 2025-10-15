Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out On Bill Callahan Rumors

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get.

Things are going downhill fast, and there are serious rumblings about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future.

That’s why, now that former offensive line coach Bill Callahan is available after parting with the Tennessee Titans, some believe the Browns should bring him back.

When asked about it, Stefanski was non-committal, although he did praise his former assistant.

“‘Obviously I think very highly of (Bill),’ but [Stefanski] wouldn’t say if he’ll try to rehire him,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote on X.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on #Titans Brian Callahan being fired: 'I hate that news.' Says he's talked to Brian but not his dad Bill, former Browns OL coach. 'Obviously I think very highly of (Bill)' but wouldn't say if he'll try to rehire him. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2025

The Browns’ offensive line has not been good this season.

Losing starting left tackle Dawand Jones to another season-ending injury was a massive blow.

The line overall is aging and brittle, and it has failed to reach the level it did under Callahan before he left to follow his son when he became head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

It seems unlikely that the Browns will look to move on from offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren midway through the season, as that’s not the way they usually handle their business.

If anything, they might be interested in bringing in Callahan as an offensive consultant instead.

Callahan is a master at patching up an offensive line and finding ways to get the job done when the main players aren’t available.

With rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel feeling pressure on almost every dropback, Callahan’s sudden availability couldn’t have come at a better time for Stefanski.

Whether he chooses to bring him back remains to be seen.

