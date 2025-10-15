Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Key Browns Unit Is Quietly Dominating

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

Through six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, there aren’t many good things to say about the Cleveland Browns.

Their defense has shown flashes of excellence, and most of their rookies have looked like stars in the making.

Other than that, the team has left plenty to be desired, especially when it comes to the offense.

However, there is one bright spot.

According to NFL producer Ben Fennell, the Browns rank first in the league in receptions by tight ends, with 52.

Veteran David Njoku has 23 receptions on 36 targets for 223 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has been slightly more impressive, with 28 catches on 38 targets for 254 yards and one TD.

Lastly, Blake Whiteheart has one reception on two targets for zero yards.

The Browns entered this season with a big decision to make about Njoku.

He’s been trying to get a contract extension, and while he’s earned it, it might not be in the team’s best interests.

The Browns need to think about the future, and Njoku is 29 years old and most likely to start declining sooner rather than later.

Fannin, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been as good as advertised, and then some.

He has elite hands, and with the way he’s played, the Browns could be tempted to trade Njoku before the deadline with the playoffs seemingly out of reach.

The Cleveland tight ends will try to add to their total in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Browns Nation