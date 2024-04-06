Kevin Stefanski Spotted At Notable NCAA Game

Between the start of the Cleveland Guardians season, a late-season playoff surge for the Cavaliers, and the start of the Cleveland Browns offseason, there’s plenty to be excited about in the Cleveland sports world.

On top of everything else, however, the city of Cleveland was lucky enough to host the NCAA women’s Final Four matchups between South Carolina vs. NC State, as well as UConn vs. Iowa.

It was a star-studded affair, as a number of singers, actors, and athletes were in attendance.

Included among those taking in the action was Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski (via Camryn Justice on Twitter.)

Stefanski was spotted watching the South Carolina vs. NC State game, and it’s unclear if he stayed for the Iowa – UConn game or not.

However, there’s a good chance that he did since Stefanski’s connection to the Final Four is through UConn.

When Stefanski was just a youngster, his father, Ed, played in a basketball league together with UConn’s head coach, Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma went on to become the greatest head coach in women’s college basketball history, and Stefanski went on to play college ball at Penn before getting drafted and ultimately starting a career as an NBA executive.

It’s unclear how in-touch Auriemma and Stefanski have remained.

In addition to Stefanski, a number of other celebrities and stars attended the event.

Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, singer MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly), singer Darius Rucker, and several current and former WNBA stars, including Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and others were all in attendance.

