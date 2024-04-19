Kevin Stefanski Teases Browns Will Add Draft Picks This Year

Over the past three seasons, Cleveland fans have been accustomed to the Browns owning at least seven picks in the annual draft process.

This season, however, the team has just six picks at its disposal, starting with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

That number could grow, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski teased Friday.

In an audio clip “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” posted to Twitter, Stefanski discussed the upcoming draft with the show’s host and how Browns GM Andrew Berry is willing to make trades to acquire more draft capital for the franchise.

“Now (the Browns) only six picks this year, is there …” Carman began.

“We have six for now, but with Andrew, you never know,” Stefanski said as he and the host started laughing.

Berry has both a plan and a back-up plan to approach the draft, Stefanski said.

Stefanski described the pre-draft meetings with the Browns front office as a fun and efficient exercise, noting that he has complete faith in Berry to make every pick and provide Cleveland with the best available talent that can be acquired for that selection.

The Browns GM listens to Stefanski’s thoughts on certain prospects and will offer feedback to the coach, but Berry will ultimately make the decision, the coach explained.

Berry also solicits the position coach’s feedback on how a potential player will fit into Cleveland’s offensive and defensive schemes, Stefanski said.

The Browns had eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the team made a trade for wide receiver Elijah Moore to finish the process with just seven total selections.

