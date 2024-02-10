Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

Days after the conclusion of an exciting 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns shook up their coaching staff.

Kevin Stefanski’s moves also shook up some fans who couldn’t understand his reasons or the timing.

Popular running backs coach Stump Mitchell and OC Alex Van Pelt were among those released.

Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan asked the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year about the impact of those changes.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted assistant coaching changes aren't always easy, but in addition to the challenges, it can be "invigorating" pic.twitter.com/VnSs2MaaTW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 9, 2024

Stefanski conceded that coaching changes can be “challenging.”

But he says change can also be “invigorating” for the players and the organization.

Cleveland replaced their defensive coordinator before last season, with excellent results.

Jim Schwartz copped Assistant Coach of the Year honors for leading the league in yards allowed.

Players bought into Schwartz’s philosophy right away, and the positive attitude lasted right through the season.

Perhaps another word Stefanski used in explaining the moves is just as important as challenging and invigorating.

Stefanski says he is excited to see what the new coaches “add” to the offense.

In other words, the changes don’t represent a new gameplan as much as an enhancement.

Cleveland’s new assistants will do well to build on what the former coaches implemented.

With a few twists and new tricks, Stefanski hopes his attack becomes as elite as Schwartz’s defense.

And maybe Cleveland can add an Offensive Player of the Year Award to this season’s pile of prizes.