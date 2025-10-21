Kevin Stefanski Uses One Word To Describe Tyson Campbell

It didn’t take long before the Cleveland Browns’ latest addition made a splash.

In his second game with the Browns, Tyson Campbell intercepted a pass against the Miami Dolphins and returned it for a touchdown in their Week 7 victory.

It was a nice rebound after he struggled a bit in his first game following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Afterward, head coach Kevin Stefanski had nothing but praise for the cornerback.

“He was awesome,” Stefanski said . “Fun to see him make a play and tightrope down the sideline. And he made a couple of plays down the field too. Week two with him, normal week, is only going to continue to get better.”

After being acquired for fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II, Campbell debuted against the Pittsburgh Steelers with very little prep time.

He is likely to be cheaper than Newsome would have been in the long run, and given that they’re both from the 2021 NFL Draft class, it’s likely that the Browns had their sights on Campbell before ultimately selecting Newsome in the first round.

Campbell was drafted by the Jaguars seven picks later in the second round.

The Jaguars’ secondary has been a talking point for the wrong reasons, which is why some of their fans may not have been thrilled that the Browns acquired one of their cornerbacks in this trade.

Then again, sometimes all a player needs is to be in the right environment and system, and Campbell may have found a home with Cleveland.

