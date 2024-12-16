Kevin Stefanski Was Not Happy With Referees On Sunday

When the Cleveland Browns hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, fans and analysts alike openly spoke about a multitude of factors beyond the two teams’ matchup in Week 15.

Two areas discussed ahead of the game were buzz about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift potentially attending the event as well as where the Browns would draft in the next offseason.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski had another item on his mind before today’s game.

For Stefanski, it was the officials overseeing Sunday’s contests.

After the game, Stefanski spoke candidly about the referees for the contest and voiced his displeasure with their performance.

“Kevin Stefanski said he ‘took issue with’ a couple of the alignment/formation flags. Said this officiating crew had rep for flags and ‘they lived up to it,'” Ruiter said.

On Sunday, Stefanski’s squad was flagged six times for 45 yards while the Chiefs were penalized four times for 30 yards.

The head coach’s comments are uncharacteristic as he often speaks in general terms about his team’s performance after contests.

NFL fans have been vocal about their criticism surrounding the Chiefs’ contests this season as Kansas City has often had favorable calls in crucial moments this season.

Cleveland’s loss to Kansas City drops the Browns’ record to 3-11, giving them a prime opportunity to be among the first five teams in April’s NFL Draft.

Currently, seven teams have records of either 2-12 or 3-11, and Cleveland owns some of the tiebreakers for higher draft positions.

