Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Was Not Happy With Referees On Sunday

Kevin Stefanski Was Not Happy With Referees On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, fans and analysts alike openly spoke about a multitude of factors beyond the two teams’ matchup in Week 15.

Two areas discussed ahead of the game were buzz about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift potentially attending the event as well as where the Browns would draft in the next offseason.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski had another item on his mind before today’s game.

For Stefanski, it was the officials overseeing Sunday’s contests.

After the game, Stefanski spoke candidly about the referees for the contest and voiced his displeasure with their performance.

“Kevin Stefanski said he ‘took issue with’ a couple of the alignment/formation flags. Said this officiating crew had rep for flags and ‘they lived up to it,'” Ruiter said.

On Sunday, Stefanski’s squad was flagged six times for 45 yards while the Chiefs were penalized four times for 30 yards.

The head coach’s comments are uncharacteristic as he often speaks in general terms about his team’s performance after contests.

NFL fans have been vocal about their criticism surrounding the Chiefs’ contests this season as Kansas City has often had favorable calls in crucial moments this season.

Cleveland’s loss to Kansas City drops the Browns’ record to 3-11, giving them a prime opportunity to be among the first five teams in April’s NFL Draft.

Currently, seven teams have records of either 2-12 or 3-11, and Cleveland owns some of the tiebreakers for higher draft positions.

NEXT:  Jameis Winston Gets Honest About Being Benched On Sunday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation