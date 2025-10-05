Kevin Stefanski’s Dad Lands New Sports Job

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is doing the best with what he has for the 2025 NFL season, as the roster is young and inexperienced, but it does have some promising talent worth developing.

For years, Stefanski has been looking for a quarterback to run his offense, and he’s offering Dillon Gabriel a chance to take the starting job as the rookie is set to start in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Much has been made about the backup quarterback job, but it looks like Gabriel will get his shot over Shedeur Sanders.

Joe Flacco largely struggled in his return to the team, and it’s good that Stefanski is making the change now as opposed to later in the season.

Stefanski understands full well how to get the most out of his players, perhaps a genetic instinct given that his dad, Ed Stefanski, is a long-time NBA executive.

In fact, it appears Ed has taken on a new role as an advisor with the Phoenix Suns via Marc Stein.

“The Suns have hired longtime NBA executive Ed Stefanski as a front office adviser, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Stefanski joins former MVP guard Steve Nash as a recent Suns addition in an advisory capacity after stints with the Nets, 76ers, Raptors, Grizzlies and Pistons.”

Ed is a former NBA player himself, having been drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1976.

Most recently, Ed served as a front office advisor to the Detroit Pistons, but now brings his talent to a rebuilding Phoenix Suns team.

Coming from a sports family, Kevin had an up-close view into the world of athletes, and it shows in how he communicates and relates to players.

While it’s cool to see the Stefanskis still involved in professional sports, Browns fans are certainly hoping Kevin is the right man to steer the franchise back in the right direction.

