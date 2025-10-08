Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Kevin Stefanski’s Offense Hits New Lows

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Kevin Stefanski’s Offense Hits New Lows
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded head coach.

Kevin Stefanski made his way to Northeast Ohio after finding success as an offensive coordinator, and while he usually got a pass because of the Browns’ terrible quarterback situation, patience is running out.

The team fails to score at least 20 points per game more often than not, and they’ve won a grand total of four games in their last 22 outings.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Mikey NFLCB took to X to point out just how bad the Browns’ offense has been this season.

After five weeks, Stefanski’s team ranks 31st in points per game (14.6).

They’re also 30th in both touchdowns per game (1.6) and yards per play (4.3).

Last but not least, the Browns are 27th in yards per game (288.4).

They’ve only scored at least 20 points three times in their last 22 games.

Of course, context matters, and the Browns have dealt with a plethora of injuries on the offensive line and haven’t had good quarterback play during that span; it’s not all on the head coach.

But at the end of the day, the coach is there to win football games, and when you make a habit out of losing, it reaches a point to which it doesn’t matter anymore.

Whether it’s bad coaching or bad luck, it’s irrelevant.

Even Bill Belichick lost his job when his team wasn’t winning.

So, even though it’s hard to say that Kevin Stefanski is a bad coach, he might not be the coach this team needs right now.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation