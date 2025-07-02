Key Addition Could Unlock Myles Garrett’s Full Potential

The offseason didn’t get off to a great start for Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, as the star pass rusher publicly requested a trade.

Luckily, the story had a happy ending as Garrett signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Now that he is set to lead the defense into another season, one analyst believes Garrett will “take it up another notch” due to the talent the team has put in place around him.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com identified the depth around Garrett this season, particularly rookie Mason Graham, as a big reason he should be able to hit another level of production.

“So what will be different for Garrett this season, and why should he be able to take it up another notch?” Cabot wrote. “For starters, the Browns drafted defensive tackle Mason Graham No. 5 overall, and his potential to provide a fierce push up the middle should help Garrett on the outside. 2024 second-round defensive Mike Hall Jr. will also be back from his knee surgery and wreaking havoc mostly from the inside. 2022 third-round defensive end Alex Wright is back from his torn triceps, and 2023 fourth-round edge Isaiah McGuire forced three fumbles in 2025 and should take another big step up this season.”

Garrett had 14.0 sacks last season despite fighting through injuries to his feet. It was his seventh consecutive season with at least 10.0 sacks, though he didn’t have much help.

Za’Darius Smith was second on the team with five sacks despite being traded during the season, and nobody else generated more than three sacks.

That will need to change if the defense is going to be much better in 2025, and there are plenty of young players who have the talent to get after the quarterback and help out Garrett.

It starts with Graham, who is likely the most talented defensive tackle Garrett has ever had alongside him.

If the rookie can blow up pockets like he did at Michigan, Garrett could have even more opportunities to take down the quarterback.

Armed with a new contract and a new sidekick, the All-Pro could be in a position to push for 20 sacks this season.

