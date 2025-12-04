Key Browns Player Has Returned To Practice

The Cleveland Browns took a step back in a Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, after an impressive win at the Las Vegas Raiders. Luckily for the Browns, the Tennessee Titans are up next and present Cleveland with a great opportunity to pick up another win.

Cleveland’s playoff hopes are all but over, though the Browns’ AFC North rivals have left the door slightly ajar. All in all, the Browns just need to win a game, and their chances of doing so against the Titans may be a bit better now that a key player has returned to practice.

Fred Greetham wrote that defensive end Isaiah McGuire was on the practice field after suffering a knee injury against San Francisco.

While McGuire is trending in the right direction, a handful of other Browns missed practice, including Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Dylan Sampson, Devin Bush, Adin Huntington and Brenden Bates.

#Browns DE Isaiah McGuire (knee) was on the practice field after being out Wednesday. Not on field: G Wyatt Teller (calf), OT Jack Conklin (concussion), RB Dylan Sampson (calf), LB Devin Bush (foot), DT Adin Huntington (quad) and TE Brenden Bates (ankle). — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 4, 2025

McGuire has played every game this season and is blossoming into a foundational young weapon on defense. With 29 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble, he has a chance to set career highs across the board, and it’s great to see he is in line to play against the Titans in Week 14.

As for the rest of the injured Browns, it’s not looking good for any of them to play if they can’t suit up for practice.

Keep an eye out for updates on their status as the game gets closer, because there are some big names who could be on the sidelines.

