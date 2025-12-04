Video Highlights Browns Veteran’s Struggles This Season

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been a mess all season, and they obviously have a lot of work to do during the offseason to improve it. That will require a mix of new talent and improved output from their veterans.

They also need more than a small improvement from tackle Jack Conklin, who isn’t having a good season. In fact, according to PFF, he has allowed the second-most pressures and the third-most sacks, and he is fifth in overall blocking grade, with the seventh-lowest pass blocking grade.

After 10 seasons and multiple injuries, things are adding up against Conklin, and he isn’t performing the way the Browns need.

Analyst Mac Blank highlighted how much Conklin is struggling this season with some alarming stats and video evidence.

“Jack Conklin’s 2025 rankings in 8 games vs #Browns OL (Per PFF)

-2nd most pressures (24)

-7th lowest PB grade (44.8)

-3rd most sacks (4)

-5th in overall BLK grade (57.4)

Wyatt Teller ranks better in all categories despite 4 more games played”

To make matters worse, Conklin is in concussion protocol following a Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That means it may be some time before he’s back on the field and attempting to redeem himself.

Conklin is 31 years old and has put his body through a lot during his time in the NFL. Because of that, he isn’t moving as quickly as necessary, and it’s leading to some embarrassing plays.

But just because injuries and age have worked against him doesn’t mean that Conklin has to retire. There are plenty of older offensive linemen who contribute to their teams and help the younger generation take over.

Right now, the options for Cleveland’s offense are limited.

Perhaps the line can be improved in the offseason, and Conklin can return, taking on more of a mentor role. He’s not contributing much right now, but that doesn’t mean his career has to be over.

