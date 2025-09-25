Browns Nation

Thursday, September 25, 2025
Key Browns Player Is Dealing With Injury

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Key Browns Player Is Dealing With Injury
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face mounting injury concerns early in the 2025 season with veteran cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward’s absence adds to the team’s growing list of physical setbacks as they attempt to stabilize their 1-2 start.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Ward’s condition, providing insight into the team’s approach with their defensive star.

“Taking it day by day with Denzel Ward, who won’t practice today with shoulder/toe injuries. The shoulder has been an issue since camp, the toe is new,” Stefanski said, according to insider Scott Petrak.

Ward’s potential absence comes at a challenging time for the Browns’ defense.

The secondary has experienced inconsistent performance this season, and losing its top cornerback would create significant coverage concerns against opposing passing attacks.

His ability to lock down receivers and provide stability in the defensive backfield remains crucial to Cleveland’s overall defensive effectiveness.

The veteran cornerback serves as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defensive identity, making his current health status particularly concerning.

The Browns already face roster challenges after losing offensive tackle Dawand Jones to a season-ending knee injury.

These mounting physical setbacks test the team’s depth and resilience as they navigate a competitive AFC North division race.

Ward’s practice participation later this week will determine his availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Moreover, Jack Conklin is expected to practice as the Browns prepare, although Kevin Stefanski also called him “day-to-day” with Ward.

That leaves Cleveland’s situation at offensive tackle unsettled heading into a matchup with one of the league’s more aggressive defenses.

Ward’s recovery timeline, combined with the health of other key contributors, will shape Cleveland’s ability to regain momentum and remain competitive in its pursuit of playoff positioning.

Browns Nation