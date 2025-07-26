Key Browns Position Group Could Be Poised For Big Season

The Cleveland Browns’ offense needs to bounce back after a dreadful season.

The starting quarterback will play the primary role in that effort.

However, whoever wins the spot will need someone to keep him out of harm’s way.

That’s why Browns fans might be thrilled to see that the offensive line is looking fit and sharp during the early stages of training camp.

“Zak Zinter and Luke Wypler work an “Ace” double team with a chip to the 2nd level. Oline guys look fit and ready to put the pads on,” Lance Reisland wrote on X.

Zak Zinter and Luke Wypler work an “Ace” double team with a chip to the 2nd level. Oline guys look fit and ready to put the pads on. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ki4Fyak1U1 — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 25, 2025

Of course, everybody looks good at this time of the year, but it’s an encouraging update nonetheless.

The Browns’ offensive line struggled mightily last season.

It had multiple injuries, and it moved on from its usual blocking schemes when assistant coach Bill Callahan left for the Tennessee Titans.

Now, with Mike Bloomgren coaching the unit, the Browns have gone back to what worked in the past.

As such, all eyes will be on Dawand Jones.

The third-year player has shown glimpses of strong play and an ability to hold his ground at left tackle, but he has to prove that he can stay healthy for a full season.

He has suffered two season-ending injuries in as many campaigns in the league, so talent alone won’t help him win the job.

Also, with Joel Bitonio potentially retiring after this season, the offensive line should be motivated to take care of business.

