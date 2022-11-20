2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

After all of the hoopla surrounding the logistics of the Week 11 game between the 3-6 Cleveland Browns and the 6-3 Buffalo Bills, it is now inching close to kickoff, and the Browns have a tall task ahead of them.

This is a winnable game for the Browns, but they need to get off to a good start and do these two things during the game to improve their chances of victory.

1. Control Time Of Possession

If ever there is a week to unleash the powerful run game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, this is it.

There’s Nick Chubb and then there’s everyone else… pic.twitter.com/XdTZQgPKZ9 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) November 14, 2022

In the temperature-controlled Ford Field dome, the Browns need to let the running game run wild.

It achieves two purposes.

One, it is the anchor of the Browns’ offense, and it allows the Browns to chew up the clock.

Another way of looking at this is that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is watching the game from the sidelines when the Browns’ offense stays on the field.

2. Don’t Allow Big Plays On Defense

Ask any Browns fan and he or she will tell you that defensive plays, whether they are classified as miscommunication or missed assignments, have cost the Browns dearly this season.

The @BuffaloBills are at their best when Josh Allen plays free but they need him to play MORE COMPLIMENTARY. Josh has 3 straight games with multiple ints. LOVE the mindset of making plays but he has to PROTECT THE BALL and the Bills have to find a running game outside of Him. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 17, 2022

The Browns cannot let big plays happen against Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, or there will be big trouble (and a huge hole) to dig out of.

The hole could end up being bigger than the 77 inches of snow mounds the Bills had to dig out of to get to the airport on Saturday.

Watch the Browns face the Bills at 1:00 PM EST.