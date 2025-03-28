Kirk Cousins Sparks Rumors With Cleveland Area Visit

The Cleveland Browns have yet to figure out their starting quarterback situation for the 2025 season.

Some believe the team is looking to find their starter via the upcoming draft, while others are still holding out hope that they’ll sign a veteran at the position, or perhaps, choose both options.

As it stands, Kenny Pickett is the only viable starter on the roster, as Deshaun Watson’s injury could sideline him for another year.

Kirk Cousins was recently spotted at a Chipotle restaurant in the city of Westlake, Ohio, which is just outside of Cleveland, immediately sparking rumors that Cousins was meeting with the team.

While the picture is legitimate, there’s no telling Cousins’ reason for being in this area, so this rumor remains purely speculative for now.

However, there have been reports that Cousins wants to get out of Atlanta, as the Falcons have made it clear that he will likely be a backup moving forward, wanting to see what they have with Michael Penix Jr.

All options could be on the table for the veteran at this point, and it will be interesting to see if the Browns target him or another veteran free agent heading into the year.

If they elect to go a different route, and draft two or more quarterbacks, the Browns would instantly have the youngest QB room in the league, lacking the veteran presence that so many teams have sought after.

Having mentorship for young quarterbacks has proven to be successful for other teams, but the Browns could have other plans.

