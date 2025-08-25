T. J. Houshmandzadeh Heard Interesting Rumor About Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with high hopes for their quarterback competition, but injuries have dramatically altered the landscape in ways few expected.

What appeared to be a straightforward battle between veterans and rookies has become something far more complex, with Kenny Pickett’s hamstring troubles creating ripple effects throughout the depth chart.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh recently offered some behind-the-scenes insight into the Browns’ quarterback situation during an appearance on the ‘NightCap’ podcast.

“There’s gonna be questions as soon as they start losing. Flacco’s going to the bench, and honestly, I believe they really wanted Kenny Pickett to be the starter. Kenny Pickett just couldn’t stay healthy. I know that for a fact. I was told that by somebody that’s in that building, that it was Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel,” Houshmandzadeh said.

The revelation suggests Cleveland’s front office had different plans before injuries intervened.

Pickett’s availability issues created an opening for rookie Dillon Gabriel to showcase his abilities during preseason action.

Gabriel has responded with steady play, displaying the composure and accuracy that made him attractive in the draft.

Joe Flacco currently holds the Week 1 starting position, but the situation remains fluid.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Pickett’s status during Sunday’s press conference, confirming the quarterback should be ready for the season opener against Cincinnati.

That news provides some stability for a team that would prefer not to rely heavily on rookies Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders in Week 1.

The injury concerns have surely added another layer of uncertainty to what was already a crowded quarterback room.

While both rookie signal-callers have shown promise, having Pickett healthy gives Cleveland more veteran depth as they prepare for the regular season.

