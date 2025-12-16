Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday’s Loss

Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday’s Loss

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday’s Loss
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have been through a whirlwind when it comes to quarterback play during the 2025 NFL season. This phenomenon might feel like Groundhog Day for the fanbase at this point, given how many different QBs have started games for them since 2000, but it’s the unfortunate reality of what they’ve gone through.

Fans weren’t inspired by Joe Flacco to start the year, and while the prospect of rookie Dillon Gabriel was exciting, he didn’t pan out as well as fans might have hoped. There was much more optimism when Shedeur Sanders took the reins, and his massive performance against the Tennessee Titans showcased what he could do at the NFL level.

Unfortunately, Sanders and his teammates took a massive step back in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Kurt Warner talked about Sanders’ performance in a recent segment of “Afternoon Drive” on 92.3’s “The Fan,” putting words to what fans have seen thus far.

“I thought in the first few games, he was getting better and better every week,” Warner said, adding, “He didn’t play as well this weekend, or yesterday, I feel like he played really tentative, didn’t feel very confident.”

As Warner mentioned, it seemed like Sanders was finding his footing more and more every week, which culminated in that huge statistical performance against the Titans. He took a major step back against the Bears from a production standpoint, but as a rookie, games like that should be expected, especially against defenses as ferocious as the Bears’.

Sanders will get three more starts this season to showcase what he can do, hopefully giving the Browns a more complete body of work to decide on how they’re going to move forward at the position. He’ll have his work cut out for him over the next two weeks when the Browns face off against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If he plays better in these games than he did against Chicago, attitudes surrounding his outlook could dramatically shift.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns Will Make Big Coaching Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Analyst Reveals Worrisome Stats About Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 18: Chomps mascot of the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Broncos defeated Browns 26-23.
Rumored Browns QB Prospect Makes A Decision About His Future
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Harold Fannin Jr. #44 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookies Are On Pace To Make NFL History
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 12: Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 12, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Believes Browns Will Make Big Coaching Move
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: D'Marco Jackson #48 of the Chicago Bears pulls down an interception over Grant Delpit #9 and Tyson Campbell #7 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Insider Reveals Troublesome Player Observation During Bears Loss
Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York.
Mel Kiper Jr. Floats 2026 NFL Draft Idea For Browns
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation