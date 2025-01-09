Lamar Jackson Noticed A Change With Myles Garrett This Season

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much success this season.

Nonetheless, one of their players was still among the best.

Myles Garrett entered the campaign with high hopes and aspirations, boasting the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

And even though it looked almost impossible, he got even better from last year.

At least, that’s how Lamar Jackson feels.

In a now-viral clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks (via HBO), the Baltimore Ravens star admitted that Myles Garrett was the only defensive end who gave him trouble in zone-read situations.

Moreover, he claimed that Garrett looked bigger this season as if he had gotten even bulkier.

“He looked bigger this year. He looked like he picked up more weight,” Jackson said.

Jackson then praised Garrett’s ability to make adjustments in real-time, his quick twitch, and his athleticism, admitting that he usually recovers pretty well when he thinks he’s already beaten him.

Garrett is the best defensive end in the league, and even though the Browns just won three games this season, he is still a firm candidate to take the award home again this season.

That’s why it was easy to understand why he was so frustrated after another disappointing campaign and why some thought he could be on the move in the offseason.

However, the Browns have made it clear that they have no intention whatsoever of moving on from him, and insiders now fully expect him to get a very lucrative contract extension at some point in the offseason.

